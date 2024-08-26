Thaler 1636 II "Type 1635-1636" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1636 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2265 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 7,250. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

