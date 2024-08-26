Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1636 II "Type 1635-1636" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1636 II "Type 1635-1636" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1636 II "Type 1635-1636" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 33,6 g
  • Diameter 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1636
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1636 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2265 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 7,250. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

Poland Thaler 1636 II at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Thaler 1636 II at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
7250 $
Price in auction currency 7250 USD
Poland Thaler 1636 II at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Thaler 1636 II at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

