Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1636 II "Type 1635-1636" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 33,6 g
- Diameter 44 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1636
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1636 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2265 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 7,250. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Otto Helbing (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1636 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search