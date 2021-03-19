Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1635 II "Type 1635-1636" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1635 II "Type 1635-1636" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1635 II "Type 1635-1636" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 24,5 - 25,5 g
  • Diameter 43 - 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1635
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1635 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 150,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Otto Helbing (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
Poland Thaler 1635 II at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
20861 $
Price in auction currency 81000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1635 II at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 370 PLN
Poland Thaler 1635 II at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1635 II at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1635 II at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1635 II at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1635 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

