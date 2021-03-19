Thaler 1635 II "Type 1635-1636" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1635 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 150,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

