Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1635 II "Type 1635-1636" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1635 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 150,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Otto Helbing (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
20861 $
Price in auction currency 81000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 370 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition XF
Selling price
—
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1635 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search