1/2 Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 14,4 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1640
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1640 "Torun" with mark MS. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2024.
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6449 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price
—
