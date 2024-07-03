Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 14,4 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1640
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1640 "Torun" with mark MS. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2024.

Poland 1/2 Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6449 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
130 ℳ︁
Price in auction currency 130 Mark

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1640 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

