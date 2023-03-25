1/2 Thaler 1641 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1641 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 105,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.

