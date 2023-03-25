Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1641 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1641 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1641 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 14,4 g
  • Diameter 34 - 35 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1641
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1641 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 105,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.

Poland 1/2 Thaler 1641 GR "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
8032 $
Price in auction currency 35000 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1641 GR "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
23619 $
Price in auction currency 105000 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1641 GR "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1641 GR "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1641 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

