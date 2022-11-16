Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Thaler 1640 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 14,4 g
- Diameter 34 - 35 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1640
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1640 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 444 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 39,500. Bidding took place June 6, 2020.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (2)
- Felzmann (2)
- Künker (3)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (1)
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
5179 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
10033 $
Price in auction currency 39500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1640 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search