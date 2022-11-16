1/2 Thaler 1640 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1640 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 444 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 39,500. Bidding took place June 6, 2020.

Сondition XF (4) VF (6) F (2) Other filters Coins from collections (2)