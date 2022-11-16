Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1640 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1640 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1640 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 14,4 g
  • Diameter 34 - 35 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1640
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1640 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 444 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 39,500. Bidding took place June 6, 2020.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (2)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1640 GR "Danzig" at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
5179 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1640 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1640 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
10033 $
Price in auction currency 39500 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1640 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1640 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1640 GR "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1640 GR "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1640 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1640 GR "Danzig" at auction Felzmann - March 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date March 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1640 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1640 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1640 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1640 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - July 1, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1640 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1640 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1640 GR "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1640 GR "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1640 GR "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1640 GR "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1640 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Wladyslaw IV Coins of Poland in 1640 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1/2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search