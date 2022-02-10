Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 14,4 g
  • Diameter 34 - 35 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1639
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1639 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 48,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2009.

Poland 1/2 Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
7115 $
Price in auction currency 28000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
15366 $
Price in auction currency 48000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 3, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1639 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

