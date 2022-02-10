1/2 Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1639 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 48,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2009.

Сondition VF (5) F (1) Other filters Coins from collections (3)