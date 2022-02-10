Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Thaler 1639 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 14,4 g
- Diameter 34 - 35 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1639
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1639 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 48,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2009.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
7115 $
Price in auction currency 28000 PLN
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
