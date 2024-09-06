Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Thaler 1647 GP "Type 1640-1647" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Photo by: Felix Schiessinger
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 14,4 g
- Diameter 34 - 37 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1647
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1647 with mark GP. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 446 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 34,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2016.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1647 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
