1/2 Thaler 1647 GP "Type 1640-1647" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1647 with mark GP. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 446 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 34,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2016.

Сondition VF (2) Other filters Coins from collections (1)