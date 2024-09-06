Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1647 GP "Type 1640-1647" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1647 GP "Type 1640-1647" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1647 GP "Type 1640-1647" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Felix Schiessinger

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 14,4 g
  • Diameter 34 - 37 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1647
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1647 with mark GP. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 446 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 34,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2016.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
8174 $
Price in auction currency 34000 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1647 GP at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1647 GP at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1647 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Wladyslaw IV Coins of Poland in 1647 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1/2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search