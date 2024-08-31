Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Thaler 1646 C DC "Type 1640-1647" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Photo by: Felix Schiessinger
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 14,4 g
- Diameter 34 - 37 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1646
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
