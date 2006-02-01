Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1644 C DC "Type 1640-1647" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1644 C DC "Type 1640-1647" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1644 C DC "Type 1640-1647" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Felix Schiessinger

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 14,4 g
  • Diameter 34 - 37 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1644
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1644 with mark C DC. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1186 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place February 1, 2006.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Künker (1)
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1644 C DC at auction Künker - February 1, 2006
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
9095 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1644 C DC at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1644 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

