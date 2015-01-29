Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1642 GG "Type 1640-1647" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1642 GG "Type 1640-1647" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1642 GG "Type 1640-1647" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 14,4 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1642
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1642 with mark GG. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 668 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Poland 1/2 Thaler 1642 GG at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1642 GG at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
6315 $
Price in auction currency 25000 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1642 GG at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
10734 $
Price in auction currency 9500 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1642 GG at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1642 GG at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1642 GG at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1642 GG at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1642 GG at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1642 GG at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1642 GG at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1642 GG at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1642 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

