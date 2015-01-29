Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Thaler 1642 GG "Type 1640-1647" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1642 with mark GG. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 668 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Künker (1)
- Leo Hamburger (1)
- Otto Helbing (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
6315 $
Price in auction currency 25000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
10734 $
Price in auction currency 9500 EUR
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1642 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search