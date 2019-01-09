Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Thaler 1641 GG "Type 1640-1647" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1641 with mark GG. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1986 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2015.
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
21262 $
Price in auction currency 19000 EUR
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1641 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
