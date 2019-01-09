1/2 Thaler 1641 GG "Type 1640-1647" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1641 with mark GG. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1986 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2015.

Сondition XF (2) VF (3) Other filters Coins from collections (3)