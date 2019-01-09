Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1641 GG "Type 1640-1647" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1641 GG "Type 1640-1647" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1641 GG "Type 1640-1647" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 14,4 g
  • Diameter 33 - 34 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1641
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1641 with mark GG. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1986 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2015.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Otto Helbing (1)
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1641 GG at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2019
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1641 GG at auction Künker - June 24, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
21262 $
Price in auction currency 19000 EUR
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1641 GG at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1641 GG at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1641 GG at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1641 GG at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1641 GG at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1641 GG at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1641 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Wladyslaw IV Coins of Poland in 1641 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1/2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search