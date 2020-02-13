Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Thaler 1634 II "Type 1633-1634" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 14,4 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1634
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1634 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 50,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
9198 $
Price in auction currency 36000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
14750 $
Price in auction currency 50000 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1634 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
