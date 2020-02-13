Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
1/2 Thaler 1634 II "Type 1633-1634" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1634 II "Type 1633-1634" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1634 II "Type 1633-1634" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 14,4 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1634
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1634 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 50,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Poland 1/2 Thaler 1634 II at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
9198 $
Price in auction currency 36000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
14750 $
Price in auction currency 50000 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1634 II at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1634 II at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1634 II at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1634 II at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1634 II at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1634 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

