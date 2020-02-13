1/2 Thaler 1634 II "Type 1633-1634" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1634 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 50,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition VF (7) Condition (slab) VF30 (2) Service NGC (2) Other filters Coins from collections (3)