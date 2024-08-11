Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Kreuzer 1647 GG (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1647 GG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1647 GG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Felix Schiessinger

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1647
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Opole
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Kreuzer 1647 with mark GG. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Opole Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 335 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
8260 $
Price in auction currency 28000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
985 $
Price in auction currency 3950 PLN
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1647 GG at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1647 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

