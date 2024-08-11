3 Kreuzer 1647 GG (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Kreuzer 1647 with mark GG. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Opole Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 335 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

