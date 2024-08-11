Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Kreuzer 1647 GG (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Photo by: Felix Schiessinger
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,5 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1647
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Opole
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Kreuzer 1647 with mark GG. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Opole Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 335 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
8260 $
Price in auction currency 28000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
985 $
Price in auction currency 3950 PLN
