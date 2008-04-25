Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Thaler 1635 II (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1635 II - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse 2 Thaler 1635 II - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Specification

  • Metal Silver

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1635
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Thaler 1635 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1014 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 51,750. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.

Poland 2 Thaler 1635 II at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Poland 2 Thaler 1635 II at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
51750 $
Price in auction currency 51750 USD
Poland 2 Thaler 1635 II at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 2 Thaler 1635 II at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
