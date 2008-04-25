2 Thaler 1635 II (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Thaler 1635 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1014 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 51,750. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.

