Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Thaler 1647 GP (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1647 GP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse 2 Thaler 1647 GP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Gorny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 59 g
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1647
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Thaler 1647 with mark GP. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3310 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
Poland 2 Thaler 1647 GP at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1647 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

