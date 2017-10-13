2 Thaler 1647 GP (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Thaler 1647 with mark GP. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3310 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2017.

Сondition VF (1)