Ducat 1647 GR "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1647 "Torun" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4398 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 60,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

