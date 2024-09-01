Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1647 GR "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Ducat 1647 GR "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Ducat 1647 GR "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Stack's Bowers Galleries

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1647
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1647 "Torun" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4398 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 60,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

Poland Ducat 1647 GR "Torun" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2022
Poland Ducat 1647 GR "Torun" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
60000 $
Price in auction currency 60000 USD
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1647 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
