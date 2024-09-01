Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1647 GR "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1647 "Torun" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4398 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 60,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
60000 $
Price in auction currency 60000 USD
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
For the sale of Ducat 1647 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
