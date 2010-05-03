Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1646 GR "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1646 "Torun" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint
For the sale of Ducat 1646 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
