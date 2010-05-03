Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1646 GR "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Ducat 1646 GR "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Ducat 1646 GR "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Baldwin's Auctions Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1646
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1646 "Torun" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
Poland Ducat 1646 GR "Torun" at auction Baldwin's - May 3, 2010
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 3, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1646 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

