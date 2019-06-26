Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1643 GR "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Ducat 1643 GR "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Ducat 1643 GR "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1643
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1643 "Torun" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2926 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
Poland Ducat 1643 GR "Torun" at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
13640 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1643 GR "Torun" at auction Künker - February 1, 2006
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1643 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

