Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1643 GR "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1643 "Torun" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2926 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1643 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search