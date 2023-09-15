Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1642 MS "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Ducat 1642 MS "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Ducat 1642 MS "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1642
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1642 "Torun" with mark MS. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 863 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 165,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Poland Ducat 1642 MS "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
23862 $
Price in auction currency 104000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1642 MS "Torun" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
10520 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1642 MS "Torun" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1642 MS "Torun" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1642 MS "Torun" at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1642 MS "Torun" at auction CNG - January 10, 2018
Seller CNG
Date January 10, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1642 MS "Torun" at auction Spink - June 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1642 MS "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1642 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

