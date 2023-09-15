Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1642 MS "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1642 "Torun" with mark MS. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 863 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 165,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Künker (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
23862 $
Price in auction currency 104000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
10520 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CNG
Date January 10, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1642 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search