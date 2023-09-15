Ducat 1642 MS "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1642 "Torun" with mark MS. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 863 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 165,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) XF (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3)