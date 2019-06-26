Ducat 1640 MS "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1640 "Torun" with mark MS. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 707 sold at the Numismatik Naumann auction for EUR 46,000. Bidding took place August 4, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (2)