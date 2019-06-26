Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1640 MS "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Ducat 1640 MS "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Ducat 1640 MS "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Numismatik Naumann (formerly Gitbud & Naumann)

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1640
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1640 "Torun" with mark MS. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 707 sold at the Numismatik Naumann auction for EUR 46,000. Bidding took place August 4, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (3)
  • Leu (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Poland Ducat 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
31827 $
Price in auction currency 28000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland Ducat 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
11088 $
Price in auction currency 44000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Naumann - August 4, 2013
Seller Naumann
Date August 4, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Stack's - January 10, 2013
Poland Ducat 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Stack's - January 10, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date January 10, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Künker - June 21, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1640 MS "Torun" at auction Leu - May 7, 2001
Seller Leu
Date May 7, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1640 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Wladyslaw IV Coins of Poland in 1640 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search