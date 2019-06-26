Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1640 MS "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1640 "Torun" with mark MS. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 707 sold at the Numismatik Naumann auction for EUR 46,000. Bidding took place August 4, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (3)
- Leu (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
31827 $
Price in auction currency 28000 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
11088 $
Price in auction currency 44000 PLN
Seller Naumann
Date August 4, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 10, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1640 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search