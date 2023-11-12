Ducat 1634 II "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1634 "Torun" with mark II. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5329 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.

