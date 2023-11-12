Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1634 II "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1634 "Torun" with mark II. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5329 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5791 $
Price in auction currency 24000 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
23663 $
Price in auction currency 102500 PLN
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1634 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
