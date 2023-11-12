Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Ducat 1634 II "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 23 - 24,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1634
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1634 "Torun" with mark II. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5329 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.

Poland Ducat 1634 II "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland Ducat 1634 II "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5791 $
Price in auction currency 24000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1634 II "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Ducat 1634 II "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
23663 $
Price in auction currency 102500 PLN
Poland Ducat 1634 II "Torun" at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1634 II "Torun" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland Ducat 1634 II "Torun" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1634 II "Torun" at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1634 II "Torun" at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1634 II "Torun" at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1634 II "Torun" at auction Spink - June 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1634 II "Torun" at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Poland Ducat 1634 II "Torun" at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1634 II "Torun" at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
