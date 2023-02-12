Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1633 II "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Ducat 1633 II "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Ducat 1633 II "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 23 - 24,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1633
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1633 "Torun" with mark II. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 459 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 65,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2012.

Poland Ducat 1633 II "Torun" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
18358 $
Price in auction currency 82000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
11139 $
Price in auction currency 47000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1633 II "Torun" at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1633 II "Torun" at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1633 II "Torun" at auction Rauch - December 7, 2010
Seller Rauch
Date December 7, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1633 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

