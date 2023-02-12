Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1633 II "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1633 "Torun" with mark II. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 459 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 65,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2012.
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
