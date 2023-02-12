Ducat 1633 II "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1633 "Torun" with mark II. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 459 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 65,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)