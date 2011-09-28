Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1645 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 23 - 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1645
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1645 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5067 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 75,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Otto Helbing (1)
Poland Ducat 1645 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 28, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
101969 $
Price in auction currency 75000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1645 GR "Danzig" at auction Otto Helbing - March 19, 1928
Seller Otto Helbing
Date March 19, 1928
Condition XF
Selling price

