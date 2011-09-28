Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1645 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 23 - 24 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1645
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1645 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5067 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 75,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1645 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
