Ducat 1645 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1645 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5067 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 75,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.

Сondition XF (2)