Ducat 1641 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1641 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 716 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 85,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) Service NGC (1)