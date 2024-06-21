Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1641 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Ducat 1641 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Ducat 1641 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 23 - 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1641
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1641 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 716 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 85,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.

Poland Ducat 1641 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21038 $
Price in auction currency 85000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1641 GR "Danzig" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
11644 $
Price in auction currency 9000 GBP
Poland Ducat 1641 GR "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Search