Ducat 1641 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 23 - 24 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1641
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1641 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 716 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 85,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21038 $
Price in auction currency 85000 PLN
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
11644 $
Price in auction currency 9000 GBP
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1641 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
