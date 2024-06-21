Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1639 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1639 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 80,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- CNG (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (1)
- Leo Hamburger (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (7)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
- Spink (4)
- UBS (1)
- WCN (5)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
10148 $
Price in auction currency 41000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
15304 $
Price in auction currency 60000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1639 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search