Ducat 1639 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1639 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 80,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (16) VF (9) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (2) Other filters Coins from collections (2)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

CNG (2)

Felzmann (1)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Künker (1)

Leo Hamburger (1)

Marciniak (1)

Niemczyk (7)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)

Spink (4)

UBS (1)

WCN (5)