Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1639 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Ducat 1639 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Ducat 1639 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 23 - 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1639
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1639 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 80,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.

Poland Ducat 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ducat 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
10148 $
Price in auction currency 41000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
15304 $
Price in auction currency 60000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction CNG - November 29, 2023
Seller CNG
Date November 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland Ducat 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland Ducat 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Spink - January 15, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland Ducat 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Felzmann - March 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland Ducat 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland Ducat 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland Ducat 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Ducat 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland Ducat 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Spink - June 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Spink - March 21, 2016
Seller Spink
Date March 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Spink - December 1, 2013
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland Ducat 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1639 GR "Danzig" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2011
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price

