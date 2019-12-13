Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1636 CS "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1636 "Danzig" with mark CS. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 63,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
12262 $
Price in auction currency 47000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
6290 $
Price in auction currency 21500 PLN
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2016
Condition XF
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition UNC
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2011
Condition VF
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition AU
******
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2006
Condition XF
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
******
