Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1636 CS "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Ducat 1636 CS "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Ducat 1636 CS "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Sincona

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 23 - 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1636
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1636 "Danzig" with mark CS. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 63,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • WCN (2)
Poland Ducat 1636 CS "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
12262 $
Price in auction currency 47000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1636 CS "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
6290 $
Price in auction currency 21500 PLN
Poland Ducat 1636 CS "Danzig" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1636 CS "Danzig" at auction Spink - December 1, 2015
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1636 CS "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1636 CS "Danzig" at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2011
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1636 CS "Danzig" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1636 CS "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1636 CS "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 27, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1636 CS "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1636 CS "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 19, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1636 CS "Danzig" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1636 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

