Ducat 1636 CS "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1636 "Danzig" with mark CS. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 63,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (7) VF (4) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service PCGS (1) Other filters Coins from collections (2)