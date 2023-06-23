Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1634 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 23 - 24 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1634
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1634 "Danzig" with mark SB. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 640 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 50,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
12381 $
Price in auction currency 50000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
7693 $
Price in auction currency 32000 PLN
