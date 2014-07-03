Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1642 GG (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1642 with mark GG. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 250,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- CNG (1)
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Künker (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Otto Helbing (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
64249 $
Price in auction currency 250000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
54554 $
Price in auction currency 40000 EUR
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition XF
Selling price
—
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1642 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search