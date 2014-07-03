Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1642 GG (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Ducat 1642 GG - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Ducat 1642 GG - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1642
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1642 with mark GG. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 250,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.

  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Otto Helbing (1)
Poland Ducat 1642 GG at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
64249 $
Price in auction currency 250000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1642 GG at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
54554 $
Price in auction currency 40000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1642 GG at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1642 GG at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1642 GG at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1642 GG at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1642 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

