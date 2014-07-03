Ducat 1642 GG (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1642 with mark GG. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 250,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.

