Ducat 1641 GG (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1641 with mark GG. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 230 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 215,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.

