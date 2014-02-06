Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1641 GG (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Ducat 1641 GG - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Ducat 1641 GG - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1641
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1641 with mark GG. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 230 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 215,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.

Poland Ducat 1641 GG at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
74285 $
Price in auction currency 215000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
10176 $
Price in auction currency 30000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1641 GG at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1641 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

