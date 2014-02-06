Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1641 GG (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1641 with mark GG. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 230 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 215,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
74285 $
Price in auction currency 215000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
10176 $
Price in auction currency 30000 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1641 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
