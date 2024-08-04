Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1640 GG (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Ducat 1640 GG - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Ducat 1640 GG - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1640
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1640 with mark GG. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the GGN auction for PLN 22,100. Bidding took place October 21, 2000.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
Poland Ducat 1640 GG at auction GGN - October 21, 2000
Seller GGN
Date October 21, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1640 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Wladyslaw IV Coins of Poland in 1640 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
