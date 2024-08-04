Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1640 GG (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1640 with mark GG. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the GGN auction for PLN 22,100. Bidding took place October 21, 2000.
