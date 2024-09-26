Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Ducat 1642 GG (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Photo by: Otto Helbing
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 17,5 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination 5 Ducat
- Year 1642
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat 1642 with mark GG. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 740,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Otto Helbing (1)
- UBS (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
238210 $
Price in auction currency 740000 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Ducat 1642 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search