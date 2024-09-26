Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Ducat 1642 GG (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse 5 Ducat 1642 GG - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse 5 Ducat 1642 GG - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Otto Helbing

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 17,5 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination 5 Ducat
  • Year 1642
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat 1642 with mark GG. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 740,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

  • All companies
  • Otto Helbing (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
238210 $
Price in auction currency 740000 PLN
Poland 5 Ducat 1642 GG at auction UBS - September 10, 2000
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Ducat 1642 GG at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
1000 ℳ︁
Price in auction currency 1000 Mark

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Ducat 1642 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

