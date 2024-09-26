5 Ducat 1642 GG (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat 1642 with mark GG. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 740,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)