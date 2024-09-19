Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Ducat 1647 GP (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse 5 Ducat 1647 GP - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse 5 Ducat 1647 GP - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: National Museum in Warsaw (MNW)

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 17,3 g
  • Diameter 34 - 37 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination 5 Ducat
  • Year 1647
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat 1647 with mark GP. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 789 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 500. Bidding took place May 28, 1911.

Poland 5 Ducat 1647 GP at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Ducat 1647 GP at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - May 28, 1911
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date May 28, 1911
Condition VF
Selling price
500 ℳ︁
Price in auction currency 500 Mark

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Ducat 1647 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

