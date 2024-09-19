5 Ducat 1647 GP (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat 1647 with mark GP. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 789 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 500. Bidding took place May 28, 1911.

Сondition VF (2) Other filters Coins from collections (1)