1-1/2 Ducat 1634 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Ducat 1634 "Danzig" with mark SB. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4397 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 85,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.
For the sale of 1-1/2 Ducat 1634 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
