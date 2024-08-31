Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1-1/2 Ducat 1634 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse 1-1/2 Ducat 1634 SB "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse 1-1/2 Ducat 1634 SB "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Stack's Bowers Galleries

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 5,25 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination 1-1/2 Ducat
  • Year 1634
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Ducat 1634 "Danzig" with mark SB. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4397 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 85,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Stack's (1)
Poland 1-1/2 Ducat 1634 SB "Danzig" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2022
Poland 1-1/2 Ducat 1634 SB "Danzig" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1-1/2 Ducat 1634 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

