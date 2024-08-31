1-1/2 Ducat 1634 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Ducat 1634 "Danzig" with mark SB. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4397 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 85,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

