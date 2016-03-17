Donative 8 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 8 Ducat 1644 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4386 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2016.

Сondition AU (1)