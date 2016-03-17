Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 8 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 8 Ducat 1644 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4386 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2016.
