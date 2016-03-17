Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 8 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Donative 8 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Donative 8 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 27,9 g
  • Diameter 48 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination 8 Ducat
  • Year 1644
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 8 Ducat 1644 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4386 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Poland 8 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Ducat 1644 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Wladyslaw IV Coins of Poland in 1644 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 8 Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search