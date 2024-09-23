Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 4 Ducat 1642 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 14,2 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination 4 Ducat
- Year 1642
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
