Donative 3 Ducat 1642 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 3 Ducat 1642 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2868 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)