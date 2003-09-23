Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 3 Ducat 1642 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 10,45 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination 3 Ducat
- Year 1642
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 3 Ducat 1642 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2868 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.
