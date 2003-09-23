Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 3 Ducat 1642 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Donative 3 Ducat 1642 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Donative 3 Ducat 1642 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 10,45 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination 3 Ducat
  • Year 1642
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 3 Ducat 1642 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2868 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Poland 3 Ducat 1642 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
32108 $
Price in auction currency 32000 CHF
Poland 3 Ducat 1642 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Ducat 1642 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

