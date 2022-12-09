Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 3 Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 3 Ducat 1647 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 538 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 275,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
61970 $
Price in auction currency 275000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
37766 $
Price in auction currency 32000 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Ducat 1647 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search