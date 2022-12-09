Donative 3 Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 3 Ducat 1647 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 538 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 275,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (1)