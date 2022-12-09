Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 3 Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Donative 3 Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Donative 3 Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 10,6 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination 3 Ducat
  • Year 1647
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 3 Ducat 1647 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 538 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 275,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2022.

Poland 3 Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
61970 $
Price in auction currency 275000 PLN
Poland 3 Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
37766 $
Price in auction currency 32000 EUR
Poland 3 Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Ducat 1647 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

