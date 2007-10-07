Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 2 Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig". Klippe (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Variety: Klippe
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 2 Ducat 1647 "Danzig" with mark GR. Klippe. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2007.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Ducat 1647 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search