Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 2 Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig". Klippe (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Variety: Klippe

Obverse Donative 2 Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" Klippe - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Donative 2 Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" Klippe - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 7,2 g
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1647
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 2 Ducat 1647 "Danzig" with mark GR. Klippe. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2007.

Poland 2 Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Künker - October 7, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1647 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

