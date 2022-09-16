Donative 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig". Silver (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 10 Ducat 1644 "Danzig" with mark GR. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 154,000. Bidding took place September 16, 2022.

