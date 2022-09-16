Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Donative 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig". Silver (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Donative 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Donative 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Diameter 48 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination 10 Ducat
  • Year 1644
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 10 Ducat 1644 "Danzig" with mark GR. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 154,000. Bidding took place September 16, 2022.

Poland 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
32543 $
Price in auction currency 154000 PLN
Poland 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
4906 $
Price in auction currency 21000 PLN
Poland 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Solidus Numismatik - October 6, 2019
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Künker - February 2, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Künker - June 18, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Ducat 1644 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

