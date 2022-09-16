Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig". Silver (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Diameter 48 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination 10 Ducat
- Year 1644
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 10 Ducat 1644 "Danzig" with mark GR. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 154,000. Bidding took place September 16, 2022.
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
32543 $
Price in auction currency 154000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
4906 $
Price in auction currency 21000 PLN
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
