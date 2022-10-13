Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig". Gold (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Variety: Gold
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 35 g
- Diameter 48 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination 10 Ducat
- Year 1644
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 10 Ducat 1644 "Danzig" with mark GR. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 340,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
21039 $
Price in auction currency 105000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
47895 $
Price in auction currency 205000 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 7, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
