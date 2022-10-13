Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig". Gold (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Donative 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Donative 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 35 g
  • Diameter 48 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination 10 Ducat
  • Year 1644
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 10 Ducat 1644 "Danzig" with mark GR. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 340,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

Poland 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
21039 $
Price in auction currency 105000 PLN
Poland 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
47895 $
Price in auction currency 205000 PLN
Poland 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Goldberg - June 7, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date June 7, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction CNG - January 6, 2016
Seller CNG
Date January 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Spink - July 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date July 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Goldberg - January 27, 2014
Poland 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Goldberg - January 27, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date January 27, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Baldwin's - September 27, 2010
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction UBS - September 15, 2002
Seller UBS
Date September 15, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 21, 1994
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Poland 10 Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

