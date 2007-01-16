Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 1-1/2 Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Donative 1-1/2 Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Donative 1-1/2 Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 5,2 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination 1-1/2 Ducat
  • Year 1647
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 1-1/2 Ducat 1647 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3168 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 18,400. Bidding took place January 15, 2007.

Poland 1-1/2 Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
2766 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Poland 1-1/2 Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Poland 1-1/2 Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
16303 $
Price in auction currency 55000 PLN
Poland 1-1/2 Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Poland 1-1/2 Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1992
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1-1/2 Ducat 1647 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

