Donative 1-1/2 Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 1-1/2 Ducat 1647 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3168 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 18,400. Bidding took place January 15, 2007.

