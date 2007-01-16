Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 1-1/2 Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 1-1/2 Ducat 1647 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3168 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 18,400. Bidding took place January 15, 2007.
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
2766 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
16303 $
Price in auction currency 55000 PLN
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
For the sale of 1-1/2 Ducat 1647 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
