Donative 1-1/2 Ducat 1634 IR K "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 5,21 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination 1-1/2 Ducat
- Year 1634
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 1-1/2 Ducat 1634 "Danzig" with mark IR K. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 285 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 14,100. Bidding took place October 27, 2001.
