Donative 1-1/2 Ducat 1634 IR K "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 1-1/2 Ducat 1634 "Danzig" with mark IR K. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 285 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 14,100. Bidding took place October 27, 2001.

Сondition XF (1)