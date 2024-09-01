Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 1-1/2 Ducat 1634 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 5,21 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination 1-1/2 Ducat
  • Year 1634
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 1-1/2 Ducat 1634 "Danzig" with mark SB. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 548 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2004.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1-1/2 Ducat 1634 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Wladyslaw IV Coins of Poland in 1634 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 1-1/2 Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search