Donative 1-1/2 Ducat 1634 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 1-1/2 Ducat 1634 "Danzig" with mark SB. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 548 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2004.

Сondition XF (1)