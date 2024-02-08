Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,240)
  • Weight 0,72 g
  • Pure silver (0,0056 oz) 0,1728 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1688
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 264 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 6,500. Bidding took place May 29, 2021.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig" at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date May 30, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig" at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig" at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

