Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,240)
- Weight 0,72 g
- Pure silver (0,0056 oz) 0,1728 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1688
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 264 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 6,500. Bidding took place May 29, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- GGN (7)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (4)
- Marciniak (10)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numedux (3)
- Numimarket (4)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Spink (1)
- Tempus (1)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (17)
- WDA - MiM (9)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date May 30, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1688 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search