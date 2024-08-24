Ort (18 Groszy) 1686 TLB "Curved shield". Antique falsification (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1686 "Curved shield" with mark TLB. Antique falsification. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 479 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place June 11, 2005.

Сondition VF (1)