Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1686 TLB "Curved shield". Antique falsification (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Variety: Antique falsification
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1686 "Curved shield" with mark TLB. Antique falsification. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 479 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place June 11, 2005.
Сondition
- All companies
- WCN (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1686 "Curved shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search