Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1686 TLB "Curved shield". Antique falsification (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Variety: Antique falsification

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1686 TLB "Curved shield" Antique falsification - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1686 TLB "Curved shield" Antique falsification - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 6,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,076 oz) 2,3625 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1686
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1686 "Curved shield" with mark TLB. Antique falsification. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 479 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place June 11, 2005.

Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
