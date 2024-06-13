Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 6,3 g
- Pure silver (0,076 oz) 2,3625 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1680
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 "Curved shield" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 558 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,600. Bidding took place November 13, 2010.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
749 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
642 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 "Curved shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
