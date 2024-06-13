Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 6,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,076 oz) 2,3625 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1680
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 "Curved shield" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 558 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,600. Bidding took place November 13, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • DESA (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Janas (2)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • WCN (13)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
749 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
642 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Seller DESA
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Janas - March 23, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Janas - March 23, 2019
Seller Janas
Date March 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Janas - October 13, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Janas - October 13, 2018
Seller Janas
Date October 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 TLB "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1680 "Curved shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John III Sobieski Coins of Poland in 1680 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ort (18 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search