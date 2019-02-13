Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 "Curved shield" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 "Curved shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 "Curved shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 6,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,076 oz) 2,3625 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1678
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 "Curved shield". This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 400 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place March 1, 2014.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 "Curved shield" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
365 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 "Curved shield" at auction GGN - April 21, 2001
Seller GGN
Date April 21, 2001
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
