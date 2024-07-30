Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1688 "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1094 oz) 3,4017 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1688
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1688 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1348 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 20,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2022.
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9872 $
Price in auction currency 40000 PLN
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
17829 $
Price in auction currency 14000 GBP
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
