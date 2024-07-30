Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1688 "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse Ducat 1688 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse Ducat 1688 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1094 oz) 3,4017 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1688
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1688 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1348 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 20,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Künker (4)
  • Marciniak (9)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Niemczyk (9)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (17)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Ducat 1688 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Ducat 1688 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9872 $
Price in auction currency 40000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1688 "Danzig" at auction Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
17829 $
Price in auction currency 14000 GBP
Poland Ducat 1688 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Ducat 1688 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1688 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1688 "Danzig" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1688 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Ducat 1688 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1688 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland Ducat 1688 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1688 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland Ducat 1688 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1688 "Danzig" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1688 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Ducat 1688 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1688 "Danzig" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2022
Poland Ducat 1688 "Danzig" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1688 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Poland Ducat 1688 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1688 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland Ducat 1688 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1688 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland Ducat 1688 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1688 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Poland Ducat 1688 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1688 "Danzig" at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1688 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland Ducat 1688 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1688 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland Ducat 1688 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1688 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Ducat 1688 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS63+ NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1688 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John III Sobieski Coins of Poland in 1688 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search