Ducat 1688 "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1688 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1348 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 20,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (14) AU (19) XF (24) VF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (5) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (7) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) DETAILS (3) + (1) Service NGC (15) PCGS (8) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (1)

CNG (1)

GGN (1)

Heritage (5)

Künker (4)

Marciniak (9)

MDC Monaco (1)

Niemczyk (9)

Numimarket (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (2)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

UBS (1)

WCN (17)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (1)