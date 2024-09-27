Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1682 (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,45 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1682
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1682 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
