Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Golden coins 4 Ducat of John III Sobieski - Poland

type-coin
type-coin

4 Ducat 1692

Danzig
Year Mark Description Kopicki Sales Sales
1692 R8 0 0
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John III Sobieski All Polish coins Polish coins 4 Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search